Turkey to seek extradition of DHKP-C militant in 2013 US Embassy suicide attack from Netherlands

A Turkish official says a senior leftist militant, wanted by both Turkey and the United States, is believed to be in the Netherlands and Ankara is preparing to request her extradition. The militant, identified as Seher Demir Azen, a leader of the outlawed Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front , is alleged to be behind a 2013 suicide bomb attack on the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, which killed a security guard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.