Turkey Summons Russian Envoy Over Sol...

Turkey Summons Russian Envoy Over Soldier's Killing, Ties With Syrian Kurds

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Weekday Magazine

Turkey's foreign ministry said on March 23 that it summoned the Russian charge d'affaires to convey its "deep unease" after a Turkish soldier was killed by sniper fire from a part of Kurdish-held Syria where Russian forces are active. The Turkish military fired into the northwestern Syrian border region of Afrin, an area controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia, after the soldier was killed by cross-border fire on March 22. Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said that Turkey summoned diplomat Sergei Panov because Moscow was in charge of monitoring a cease-fire in the border area where the incident occured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... Mar 12 Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Mar 11 Gone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,715 • Total comments across all topics: 279,789,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC