Turkey Summons Russian Envoy Over Soldier's Killing, Ties With Syrian Kurds

Turkey's foreign ministry said on March 23 that it summoned the Russian charge d'affaires to convey its "deep unease" after a Turkish soldier was killed by sniper fire from a part of Kurdish-held Syria where Russian forces are active. The Turkish military fired into the northwestern Syrian border region of Afrin, an area controlled by the Kurdish YPG militia, after the soldier was killed by cross-border fire on March 22. Turkish foreign ministry spokesman Huseyin Muftuoglu said that Turkey summoned diplomat Sergei Panov because Moscow was in charge of monitoring a cease-fire in the border area where the incident occured.

