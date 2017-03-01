Turkey rescues pilot of Syrian jet th...

Turkey rescues pilot of Syrian jet that crashed on border

The decision on whether or not to return the Syrian pilot who ejected into Turkey will be made following his treatment, a Turkish Cabinet minister said Sunday. Deputy Prime Minister Nurettin Canikli spoke with reporters in the southern border province of Hatay, where a Syrian military jet crashed on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

