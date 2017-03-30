Turkey played role in restraining racism in Dutch election: PM y ld r m
Several days later, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte saw off a challenge from far-right politician Geert Wilders at the ballot box, to the relief of other European Union leaders. Speaking hours after his foreign minister warned that "holy wars will soon begin", the Turkish President launched a fresh attack amid an ongoing row over the cancellation of his supporters' rallies across Europe.
