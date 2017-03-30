Turkey played role in restraining rac...

Turkey played role in restraining racism in Dutch election: PM y ld r m

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

Several days later, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte saw off a challenge from far-right politician Geert Wilders at the ballot box, to the relief of other European Union leaders. Speaking hours after his foreign minister warned that "holy wars will soon begin", the Turkish President launched a fresh attack amid an ongoing row over the cancellation of his supporters' rallies across Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... Mar 12 Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Mar 11 Gone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,135 • Total comments across all topics: 279,921,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC