Turkey - must choose between recovery or repression'
The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee has said the country is at a crossroads and must now choose between recovery or repression. The committee said the Foreign and Commonwealth Office seemed to be unable to provide independent analysis of last July's coup attempt, and so took the Turkish government's account of events after Ankara blamed it on a plot by the Gulenist movement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
|What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S...
|Mar 12
|Texxy
|1
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|Mar 11
|Gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC