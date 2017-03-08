Turkey-Dutch relations take dip after...

Turkey-Dutch relations take dip after Turkish visit banned

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu laughs during a visit of the booth of Turkey at the tourism fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2017. . The Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a visit of the booth of Turkey at the tourism fair ITB in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, March 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... 10 hr Gone 1
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Fri Notfitting 1
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... Fri c4yourself 1
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,490,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC