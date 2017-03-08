Turkey dispute timing may benefit Dut...

Turkey dispute timing may benefit Dutch premier in election

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte takes a selfie with a well-wisher during a campaign stop in Breda, Netherlands, Saturday, March 11, 2017. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte gestures during a campaign stop in Breda, Netherlands, Saturday, March 11, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... 8 hr Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Sat Gone 1
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... Mar 10 c4yourself 1
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 279,513,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC