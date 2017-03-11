Turkey criticizes US arrests in Iran sanctions case
Turkey's foreign minister says a Turkish banker and a Turkish businessman arrested in the United States for allegedly helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions are the target of a politically motivated case. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu says he expressed concerns while meeting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in Ankara on Thursday.
