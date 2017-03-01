Turkey claims Berlin working against Erdogan powers referendum16 min ago

Turkey claims Berlin working against ...

Ankara and Berlin were locked in acrimony today after several German towns scrapped rallies courting support from Turkish expatriates for a constitutional change that will expand President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's powers. German Chancellor Angela Merkel rejected Turkey's bitter accusations that her government had had a hand in scrapping the rallies.

