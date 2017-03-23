Turkey calls on Austria to arrest att...

Turkey calls on Austria to arrest attackers of Turkish Embassy

March 22

Turkey expects Austrian authorities to arrest the perpetrators of an attack against the Turkish Embassy and ensure the security of the Turkish diplomatic missions in the country, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late March 22. According to the ministry, some people passed to the roof of the Turkish Embassy in Vienna from the roof of the neighboring building, unfurled to the exterior side of the embassy a banner with racist and threatening expressions in German, targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people living in Austria.

Chicago, IL

