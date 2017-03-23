Turkey calls on Austria to arrest attackers of Turkish Embassy
Turkey expects Austrian authorities to arrest the perpetrators of an attack against the Turkish Embassy and ensure the security of the Turkish diplomatic missions in the country, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on late March 22. According to the ministry, some people passed to the roof of the Turkish Embassy in Vienna from the roof of the neighboring building, unfurled to the exterior side of the embassy a banner with racist and threatening expressions in German, targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people living in Austria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
|What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S...
|Mar 12
|Texxy
|1
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|Mar 11
|Gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC