Turkey arrests suspected IS European ...

Turkey arrests suspected IS European recruiter

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A Syrian man, identified as Safwan Qahwati, is escorted by Turkish police at a court in Adana, southern Turkey, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have arrested Qahwati, who allegedly recruited militants from European countries to fight for the Islamic State group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... Mar 12 Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Mar 11 Gone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,915,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC