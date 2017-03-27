Turkey arrests suspected IS European recruiter
A Syrian man, identified as Safwan Qahwati, is escorted by Turkish police at a court in Adana, southern Turkey, Wednesday, March 29, 2017. Turkey's state-run news agency says authorities have arrested Qahwati, who allegedly recruited militants from European countries to fight for the Islamic State group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Mar 21
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
|What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S...
|Mar 12
|Texxy
|1
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|Mar 11
|Gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC