Turkey: 10 PKK terrorists killed in anti-terror ops

At least 10 PKK terrorists were killed Tuesday as part of the ongoing anti-terror operations in eastern and southeastern Turkey, local authorities said, Anadolu reported. The operations were conducted in Genc district of eastern Bingol province, and Lice district of southeastern Diyarbakir province, Diyarbakir Governor's office said.

