Trump - unaware' ex-adviser Flynn had worked for Turkey

US President Donald Trump was not aware that his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, had worked to further the interests of the government of Turkey before appointing him, the White House said Thursday. The comments came two days after Flynn and his firm, Flynn Intel Group Inc, filed paperwork with the Justice Department formally identifying him as a foreign agent and acknowledging that his work for a company owned by a Turkish businessman could have aided Turkey's government.

