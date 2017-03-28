TPI Composites Expands its Relationship with Gamesa and Signs New Supply Agreement in Turkey

TPI Composites, Inc., , the largest U.S.-based independent manufacturer of composite wind blades, announced today that it has entered into a long-term agreement with Gamesa to supply wind blades from its new manufacturing facility in Izmir, Turkey through 2022. TPI has reserved two mold slots and expects to commence manufacturing for Gamesa from one line in early 2018 with the second line under an option agreement through September 30, 2017.

