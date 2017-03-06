Top brass from Turkey, US and Russia ...

Top brass from Turkey, US and Russia meet to discuss Iraq and Syria

Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

The Turkish, US and Russian chiefs of military staff were meeting in southern Turkey to discuss developments in Syria and Iraq, Turkey's military said.

