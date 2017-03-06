Top brass from Turkey, US and Russia meet to discuss Iraq and Syria
The Turkish, US and Russian chiefs of military staff were meeting in southern Turkey to discuss developments in Syria and Iraq, Turkey's military said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/top-brass-from-turkey-us-and-russia-meet-to-discuss-iraq-and-syria-35508637.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35508636.ece/b2b4b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-8e05dab5-c723-4c28-8686-0b2672b48c63_I1.jpg The Turkish, US and Russian chiefs of military staff were meeting in southern Turkey to discuss developments in Syria and Iraq, Turkey's military said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC