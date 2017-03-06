The Turkish, US and Russian chiefs of military staff were meeting in southern Turkey to discuss developments in Syria and Iraq, Turkey's military said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/top-brass-from-turkey-us-and-russia-meet-to-discuss-iraq-and-syria-35508637.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35508636.ece/b2b4b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-8e05dab5-c723-4c28-8686-0b2672b48c63_I1.jpg The Turkish, US and Russian chiefs of military staff were meeting in southern Turkey to discuss developments in Syria and Iraq, Turkey's military said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.