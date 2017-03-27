Tillerson Will Not Meet Turkey Opposition in Ankara Visit

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks at the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of ISIS, March 22, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will not meet members of Turkish opposition groups during a one-day visit to Ankara this week where talks with President Tayyip Erdogan will focus on the war in Syria, senior U.S. officials said on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.