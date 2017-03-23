Tillerson to attend NATO summit he originally was to skip
Tillerson had alarmed allies when word emerged he was skipping the semiannual meeting in Brussels, but did plan to visit Russia in May. The State Department had said Tillerson had a scheduling conflict and had proposed alternative dates to the 28-member bloc for their meeting. NATO's chief had said the alliance was working to accommodate Tillerson's schedule.
