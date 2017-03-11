Tillerson says US, Turkey face 'difficult options' for Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, looks at Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, following a photo-op prior to their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 30, 2017. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left, looks at Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, right, following a photo-op prior to their meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Thursday, March 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.