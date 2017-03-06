Tight security for Anzac Day in Gallipoli amidst high terror alert
Crowds flocking to Anzac Cove for the Anzac Day dawn service on the Gallipoli Peninsula this year face strict security screening. Gallipoli pilgrims attending Anzac Day commemorations in Turkey next month face strict security screening and will be banned from taking backpacks, umbrellas, folding chairs, water bottles and selfie sticks.
