Three ISIL suicide bombers arrested in Turkey's southeast

Three people accused of planning suicide attacks on behalf of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant have been arrested in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Ad yaman, the Gaziantep Governor's Office said in a statement on Feb. 28. According to the statement, authorities identified three ISIL groups engaging in activities in the country at a "senior level" during counter-terrorism operations. Three suspects, E.S., M.Y. and A.P., were trained as fighters and suicide bombers but were apprehended due to the testimony of another two suspects, identified as Murat Dayan and Mehmet Fatih Al c , the office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Turkish Daily News.