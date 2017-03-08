The Latest: Turkey minister willing to delay Dutch campaign
In this photo taken with reflections in windows of the visitors tribune German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech on Europe ahead of an EU summit in Brussels at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 9, 2017. less In this photo taken with reflections in windows of the visitors tribune German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech on Europe ahead of an EU summit in Brussels at the German parliament Bundestag in ... more German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers a speech on Europe ahead of an EU summit in Brussels at the German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, March 9, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New Canaan News-Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC