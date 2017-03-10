The Latest: Syria calls for retreat of Turkish troops
The Latest on the developments related to Syria's civil war and the expected push against the Islamic State group's main stronghold of Raqqa in northern Syria : Syria has blasted Turkey over its intervention in the country and backing opposition forces trying to remove President Bashar Assad from power, calling on the U.N. Security Council to press Ankara to withdraw its troops. The Syrian Foreign Ministry in a letter sent to the U.N. Security Council on Friday accused Turkey of supporting "terrorism that killed tens of thousands" and destroyed part of the country's infrastructure.
