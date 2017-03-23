The Latest: Socialist leader in Bulga...

The Latest: Socialist leader in Bulgaria votes for "change"

Bulgarians are headed to the polls for the third time in four years in an early vote that could tilt the European Union's poorest member closer to Russia. Socialist leader Kornelia Ninova, whose party wants EU sanctions lifted against Russia imposed after it annexed Crimea in 2014, says Sunday that she voted "for a change."

