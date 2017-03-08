The Latest: Dutch PM tells Turkey minister: 'Don't show up!'
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says that apart from arresting a Turkish minister on arrival in the Netherlands, his government is giving the strongest possible hints to Ankara to not send its representatives to address any rallies on the upcoming Turkish referendum. Rutte says any planned weekend visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu could only stir trouble between the two NATO allies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC