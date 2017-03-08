The Latest: Dutch PM tells Turkey minister: 'Don't show up!'

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says that apart from arresting a Turkish minister on arrival in the Netherlands, his government is giving the strongest possible hints to Ankara to not send its representatives to address any rallies on the upcoming Turkish referendum. Rutte says any planned weekend visit by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu could only stir trouble between the two NATO allies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.