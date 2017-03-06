The Latest: Austria 'won't accept' Tu...

The Latest: Austria 'won't accept' Turkish campaigning

Read more: WDUN-AM Gainesville

Austria's foreign minister says his country should make clear that it won't accept campaign appearances by Turkish officials rather than waiting for a European debate on how to handle such matters. Sebastian Kurz said as he arrived at a meeting of European Union counterparts in Brussels that "our Austrian solution should be clear: we will not accept any campaign appearances by Turkish politicians in Austria."

Chicago, IL

