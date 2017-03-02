Syrian forces battel IS, re-enter his...

Syrian forces battel IS, re-enter historic town of Palmyra

Read more: The Republic

Syrian government forces battling the Islamic State group re-entered Palmyra on Thursday in their quest to again take the historic town they had lost to the militants in December, state media reported. The SANA news agency reported by early afternoon that government troops entered the town's archaeological site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, around mid-day, then the town itself, sending IS militants fleeing from the area.

