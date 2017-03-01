Syrian brides take first place among ...

Syrian brides take first place among foreign brides in Turkey

23 hrs ago

Syrian women experienced the highest marriage rates in 2016 in Turkey, when compared with other foreign women, statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute showed. The number of marriages and divorces decreased in 2016 from the previous year, while Syrian brides, unaffected by this, took first place with high numbers, compared to other foreign brides in Turkey, according to TUIK.

