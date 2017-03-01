State Department: Term "Armenian" remains a common slur in Turkey
Armenians, Alevis, and Christians were regularly the subject of hate speech and discrimination in Turkey, says the Country Report on Human Rights Practices issued by the State Department. "The term "Armenian" remained a common slur.
