Some Kurds in Turkey protest referend...

Some Kurds in Turkey protest referendum during festival

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

Thousands celebrated the Newroz festival in Istanbul and in Diyarbakir, a mainly K... . People demonstrate after Turkish authorities permitted the Newroz celebration, in Diyarbakir, Turkey, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... 15 hr Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... Mar 12 Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Mar 11 Gone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,282 • Total comments across all topics: 279,723,302

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC