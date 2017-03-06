'Sex worker' arrested in Turkey links...

'Sex worker' arrested in Turkey links to Karlov murder

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Russian citizen Ekaterina B, 33, was arrested for alleged links to Andrey Karlov's assassin, Mevlut Mert Altinas, 22, who shot the ambassador in December This is the 33-year-old woman arrested in Turkey for alleged links to the assassin of Vladimir Putin 's ambassador in Ankara, brutally gunned down in December. Russian citizen Ekaterina B, 33, was in touch with Andrey Karlov's killer on social media and web phone, it is reported in Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,795 • Total comments across all topics: 279,357,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC