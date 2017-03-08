Salamis sends out an SOS
Experts say that the walls in the Hamam-Gymnasium complex are in danger of collapsing and the mosaics on the floor are in danger of fading away. Salamis was an ancient capital for many civilisations in the past in Cyprus but is now facing serious problems regarding safety and organisation.
