Salamis sends out an SOS

Salamis sends out an SOS

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Cyprus Weekly

Experts say that the walls in the Hamam-Gymnasium complex are in danger of collapsing and the mosaics on the floor are in danger of fading away. Salamis was an ancient capital for many civilisations in the past in Cyprus but is now facing serious problems regarding safety and organisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Cyprus Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... 17 hr Gone 1
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Fri Notfitting 1
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... Fri c4yourself 1
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,907 • Total comments across all topics: 279,497,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC