Russia's TASS Signs Cooperation Deal With Turkey's Anadolu News Agency
The TASS-Anadolu agreement was signed during a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia's TASS news agency announced on March 10 that it has signed a cooperation agreement with the Turkish news agency Anadolu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|19 hr
|Notfitting
|1
|Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem...
|Fri
|c4yourself
|1
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC