Russia's TASS Signs Cooperation Deal ...

Russia's TASS Signs Cooperation Deal With Turkey's Anadolu News Agency

The TASS-Anadolu agreement was signed during a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia's TASS news agency announced on March 10 that it has signed a cooperation agreement with the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

Chicago, IL

