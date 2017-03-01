Rouhani meets Turkey's Erdogan, Pakis...

Rouhani meets Turkey's Erdogan, Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met on Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization session in Pakistan's capital Islamabad. "The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses respect for the territorial integrity of regional countries and is against any violation of territorial integrity in the region, especially in Syria and Iraq," Press TV quoted Rouhani as saying during the meeting with Erdogan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC