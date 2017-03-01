Rouhani meets Turkey's Erdogan, Pakistan's Nawaz Sharif

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani met on Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organization session in Pakistan's capital Islamabad. "The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses respect for the territorial integrity of regional countries and is against any violation of territorial integrity in the region, especially in Syria and Iraq," Press TV quoted Rouhani as saying during the meeting with Erdogan.

