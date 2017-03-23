Quebec man arrested in Turkey after being accused of being senior...

Wassim Boughadou was was one of several Quebec college students under RCMP investigation over alleged extremism when he left for Turkey in 2012 TORONTO-A Quebec man accused of providing weapons training to terrorists in Syria was being detained in Turkey, according to press reports in that country. Wassim Boughadou was arrested at Adana airport on March 10 as he was attempting to fly to Istanbul, a report on CNN's Turkish affiliate reported Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.