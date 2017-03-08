Purged from Turkey's army, officers seek asylum in Belgium
In this Saturday, July 16, 2016 file photo, Turkish soldiers secure Istanbul's Taksim square, as supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan protest in Istanbul. In the wake of last year's coup in Turkey, scores of military officers are seeking asylum in Belgium and elsewhere in Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates...
|Feb 24
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|8
|Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10)
|Feb 18
|Jefferson
|355
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant...
|Feb 18
|Pence
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Feb 18
|Jay
|1
|MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE!
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|3
|Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p...
|Feb 14
|Mkz6
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC