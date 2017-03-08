Purged from Turkey's army, officers s...

Purged from Turkey's army, officers seek asylum in Belgium

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Saturday, July 16, 2016 file photo, Turkish soldiers secure Istanbul's Taksim square, as supporters of Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan protest in Istanbul. In the wake of last year's coup in Turkey, scores of military officers are seeking asylum in Belgium and elsewhere in Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ant... Feb 18 Pence 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Feb 18 Jay 1
MOLON LABE ! TURKOMONGOLS ==>>PREPARE to DIE! Feb 14 Mkz6 3
News Turkey's Erdogan condemns Israel's settlement p... Feb 14 Mkz6 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,089 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC