Prosecutors reveal junta behind Turkey's coup attempt

20 hrs ago

The joint indictment submitted to an Ankara court on March 3 on the July 2016 coup attempt has identified a 38-member junta named "Peace in the Nation Council" as being among 221 suspected coup plotters led by Fethullah Gulen, head of what the government and the indictment refer to as the Fethullahist Terror Organization . The indictment demands 2,988 life sentences for each of the soldiers, the highest ever sentence sought for suspects in Turkish history.

