Price stability needs structural policies: Turkish Central Bank head
Turkey needs a more comprehensive approach to price stability in the light of experience gained in the last 10 years, the country's Central Bank governor said March 25. Speaking at the closing session of the Uludag Economy Summit in the northwestern province of Bursa, Murat Cetinkaya said the Central Bank is attaching higher importance to structural policies, while there is a global concern about sustainability. Cetinkaya stated that many of the problems that had been encountered by developed countries have not been observed in Turkey during the post-global financial crisis period.
