Policeman killed in checkpoint attack in southern Tunisia - officials

Islamist militants attacked a checkpoint in a town in southwest Tunisia early on Sunday, killing a policeman and wounding three others, security officials said. Two militants were also killed in an exchange of fire during the attack in Kebili, which lies on the edge of Tunisia's southern desert region, said the officials, speaking on condition of anonymity.

