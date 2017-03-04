Pentagon plan to seize Raqqa calls for significant increase in U.S. participation

Armed men in uniform identified by allied Syrian fighters as U.S. Special Operations forces ride in the back of a pickup truck in the village of Fatisah in the northern Syrian province of Raqqa on May 25, 2016. A Pentagon plan for the coming assault on Raqqa , the Islamic State capital in Syria, calls for significant U.S. military participation, including increased Special Operations forces, attack helicopters and artillery, and arms supplies to the main Syrian Kurdish and Arab fighting force on the ground, according to U.S. officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.