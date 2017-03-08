Netherlands - will pay price' for ban...

Netherlands - will pay price' for banning Turkey's ministers, warns Erdogan

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has escalated a diplomatic row with the Netherlands saying he appropriately accused the Dutch government of "Nazism and fascism". The diplomatic spat between the two countries showed no sign of abating after a Turkish minister was escorted out of the country as persona non grata.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... 1 hr Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Sat Gone 1
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Top Democrat sent letter to Mike Pence in Novem... Mar 10 c4yourself 1
News McCain makes secret trip to Syria as US debates... Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 8
News Turkey to be divided between Armenia, Kurdistan... (Sep '10) Feb 18 Jefferson 355
How to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in Ank... Feb 18 Pence 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,782 • Total comments across all topics: 279,507,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC