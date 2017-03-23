Migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast,...

Migrant boat sinks off Turkish coast, 11 dead: DHA

Reuters

A plastic boat carrying 22 migrants sank off Turkey's Aegean coastal town of Kusadasi on Friday, killing 11 people and leaving four missing, the Dogan news agency said. Television footage showed bodies washed up on a beach near the town.

