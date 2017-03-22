Merkel Hesitant to Stir up Further Te...

Merkel Hesitant to Stir up Further Tensions With Turkey's Erdogan Ahead of German Election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan take part in a humanitarian summit in Istanbul on Monday, May 23, 2016. Berlin The ongoing row between Germany and Turkey has placed German Chancellor Merkel in a delicate position in the lead up to the federal election next fall, as she weighs up hitting back against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's incendiary accusations, and avoiding further aggravating an important economic and political partner.

