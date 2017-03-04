Long Island man arrested for trying to join ISIS in Syria

Prosecutors say a NY man repeatedly traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or al-Nusra Front extremist groups and told authorities he'd been prepared to sacrifice himself for jihad. Documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice show Redzepagic was in contact with an ISIS recruit and traveled to Adana, Turkey, in 2015 where he made several unsuccessful attempts to cross the border into Syria.

