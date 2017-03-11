Lawyer: Giuliani, ex-attorney general work for Turkish man

In this combination of file photos, then Attorney General Michael Mukasey, left, speaks at the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington on Dec. 16, 2008 and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani arrives for meetings with President-elect Donald Trump on Nov. 20, 2016, in Bedminster, N.J. A judge has been told that Mukasey and Giuliani are working for Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab who is charged with helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions. The judge had asked for clarification this week after prosecutors asked him to ensure there are no conflicts of interest.

