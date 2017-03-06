Jordan, Turkey target $3B trade volum...

Jordan, Turkey target $3B trade volume, new maritime line

Jordan's PM expressed interest in establishing a maritime line between Aqaba and Turkish ports, as well as increasing the volume of exported phosphate and potash to Turkey. Jordanian Prime Minister Hani Mulki on Tuesday expressed Jordan's willingness to boost economic relations with Turkey through the establishment of special zones for Turkish industries and more Turkish investment in the Kingdom.

