Jailed pro-Kurdish party leader begins hunger strike

14 hrs ago

In this Monday, Feb. 15, 2016 file photo, Turkish co-chairman of pro-Kurdish People's Democratic Party, or HDP, Selahattin Demirtas speaks with journalists after his meeting with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, in Athens. The jailed leader of Turkey's pro-Kurdish party says he is embarking on a hunger strike to protest prison conditions, he said in a statement released by his party on Friday, March, 31, 2017.

