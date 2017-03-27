Iran tells Turkey not to use refugees as political tool

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector Tehran, Iran, March 27 By Mehdi Sepahvand - Trend: Turkey should learn from Iran, how it has hosted millions of refugees for over three decades and has never used the issue for political gain, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said. The remarks came as a response to Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Veysi Kaynak, who had said that 3 million of refugees from Iran may come to Turkey, tacitly accusing Iran of assisting them to get through to Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.