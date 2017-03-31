In Turkey, Kurdish Singers Keep Tradi...

In Turkey, Kurdish Singers Keep Traditional Music Alive

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

As Mistefa Bedevi sings, 1-year-old Mirhat mimics performance poses, holding his hand over his ear. Gokce Saracoglu for NPR hide caption A late March snow descends on a modest farmhouse in central Anatolia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Mar 21 Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... Mar 12 Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Mar 11 Gone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,951,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC