Hungary toughens border defense a yea...

Hungary toughens border defense a year after migrant pact

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A year after the European Union struck a deal with Turkey to stem the flow of migrants into Europe, asylum-seekers are still finding their way into Hungary " and the country's populist government is doubling down protection of its border with Serbia with a new fence and controversial asylum rules. Hungary first built anti-migrant fences on its borders with Serbia and Croatia in late 2015 " at the height of the migrant flow on the Balkan route, when sometimes thousands of people passed through Hungary each day on their way to Germany and other destinations in Western Europe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's... Tue Stan 1946 2
News Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ... Mar 17 Chuck 2
News Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl... Mar 16 Khan 3
News What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar... Mar 15 Gigi l_amoroso 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mar 13 Texxy 1
News Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S... Mar 12 Texxy 1
News White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a... Mar 11 Gone 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Syria
  4. Wildfires
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,188 • Total comments across all topics: 279,733,414

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC