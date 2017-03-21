Hungary toughens border defense a year after migrant pact
" A year after the European Union struck a deal with Turkey to stem the flow of migrants into Europe, asylum-seekers are still finding their way into Hungary " and the country's populist government is doubling down protection of its border with Serbia with a new fence and controversial asylum rules. Hungary first built anti-migrant fences on its borders with Serbia and Croatia in late 2015 " at the height of the migrant flow on the Balkan route, when sometimes thousands of people passed through Hungary each day on their way to Germany and other destinations in Western Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkey seals of Dutch embassy, consulate for 's...
|Tue
|Stan 1946
|2
|Erdogan sees 'crusade against Islam' behind ECJ...
|Mar 17
|Chuck
|2
|Poll: Dutch Prime Minister Rutte beats anti-Isl...
|Mar 16
|Khan
|3
|What Europe should learn from Turkey's headscar...
|Mar 15
|Gigi l_amoroso
|1
|More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
|Assad Gave Iraq Green Light to Strike ISIS in S...
|Mar 12
|Texxy
|1
|White House: Trump unaware of Flynn's foreign a...
|Mar 11
|Gone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC