Germany investigates possible Turkish espionage20 min ago
Berlin, March 29 German federal prosecutor's office on Tuesday launched an investigation into suspected spying by Turkish intelligence service. On suspicion of espionage in Germany, the Karlsruhe-based procuratorate will target the "unnamed entity", said its spokesman, Xinhua reported.
